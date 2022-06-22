Hugh Laurie has praised RMT union boss Mick Lynch for his performance in TV interviews yesterday (21 June).

The union chief was interviewed on numerous different channels as rail workers began the biggest industrial action in 30 years.

In one interview on Sky News that has gone viral, Lynch accused journalist Kay Burley of asking questions “verging on nonsense”.

Another interview on the BBC saw him telling Labour front-bencher Baroness Chapman: “I don’t even know who you are.”

Reacting to the videos, House star Laurie posted: “I don’t know enough about the rail dispute. I only observe that RMT’s Mick Lynch cleaned up every single media picador who tried their luck today.”

Fellow actor Kathy Burke wrote: “Happy Mick Lynch day!”

Many other social media users praised Lynch’s performance. “Is it just me or if Mick Lynch was leader of the Labour party it would be 20 points clear in the polls? In every interview he has been immense,” wrote one fan.

“Does anyone know how I can buy Mick Lynch a pint tonight, because the man absolutely deserves it,” added another. “He’s done more to challenge Tory lies in a single day than the Labour front bench has done in two years!”

Half of Britain’s rail lines were closed on Tuesday as members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) and Unite staged action over pay, jobs and conditions.

Follow the latest on rail strikes here.