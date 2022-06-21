RMT chief Mick Lynch tells Labour frontbencher ‘I don’t even know who you are’

Mick Lynch told Baroness Chapman “I don’t even know who you are” during an interview about the UK train strike on Tuesday (21 June).

The RMT union boss was then accused of attacking the Labour frontbencher over her “working class” background but went on to clarify that he “couldn’t even see her” because he was appearing remotely.

“I can’t even see you, I don’t even know who you are... I didn’t tell you you’re not working class, I don’t even know your name,” he said.

