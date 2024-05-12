Slow Horses Rosalind Eleazar on show’s unique appeal: ‘The Office meets le Carre’

Slow Horses star Rosalind Eleazar summed up the Apple TV+ spy thriller show’s unique appeal as “The Office meets [John] le Carre.”

The actor, 42, plays Louisa Guy in the series following a dysfunctional team of British MI5 agents.

It received six nominations in Sunday’s (12 May) ceremony.

Eleazar told The Independent the show’s “great” writing why she said “yes” to signing on for the series.

“It sort of lives in its own genre. Like the office meets le Carré. It’s its own thing, it’s so British and Will Smith is a phenomenal writer,” she added.