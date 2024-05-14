Nottingham victims’ families ‘disappointed’ as sentencing bid fails

Families of the three victims of the Nottingham attacks spoke of their "disappointment" after the Court of Appeal ruled Valdo Calocane's sentence was not “unduly lenient” on Tuesday, 14 May.

The 32-year-old fatally stabbed 19-year-old university students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar as they walked home from a night-out in the early hours of June 13 last year, before killing 65-year-old Ian Coates and stealing his van.

Calocane’s indefinite hospital order was ruled “not arguably unduly lenient”, stating the court could not ignore medical evidence related to Calocane’s paranoid schizophrenia.

Ms O’Malley-Kumar's father Dr Sanjoy Kumar said outside court: "This is disappointing, but not unexpected."