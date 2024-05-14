For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The sentence of the Nottingham triple killer will not be changed, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

Valdo Calocane, 32, was handed a hospital order due to his mental health after he repeatedly stabbed students Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and caretaker Ian Coates during a knife rampage in Nottingham last June.

After pleading guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility as well as three other attempted murder counts, Calocane, who has treatment-resistant paranoid schizophrenia, was handed an indefinite hospital order to the dismay of his victims’ families.

Following his sentencing in January, the Attorney General referred the case to the Court of Appeal to examine whether it had been “unduly lenient”, given the pre-meditation of the attacks and Calocane’s history of refusing to take medication.

However, Court of Appeal judges on Wednesday refused to change the 32-year-old’s sentence. Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr told the hearing there was “no error” in the sentence handed down by Mr Justice Turner at Nottingham Crown Court in January, concluding: “The sentences imposed were not arguably unduly lenient.”

Valdo Calocane was handed a hospital order due to his mental health after he stabbed three people to death ( PA Media )

Describing Calocane as “in the grip of a severe psychotic episode” at the time of the attack, she cited experts as she said: “He was entirely driven by the psychotic process.”

Summing up the court’s decision, she said: “It is impossible to read of the circumstances of this offending without the greatest possible sympathy for the victims of these terrible attacks, and their family and friends. The victim impact statements paint a graphic picture of the appalling effects of the offender’s conduct.

“Had the offender not suffered the mental condition that he did, the sentencing judge would doubtless have been considering a whole life term. But neither the judge nor this court can ignore the medical evidence as to the offender’s condition which led to these dreadful events or the threat to public safety which the offender continues to pose.”

Lawyers argued at the hearing last Wednesday that Calocane should be given a life sentence as part of a “hybrid” order, meaning he would be treated in hospital before serving the remainder of his sentence in prison.

Lawyer Deanna Heer KC, representing the Attorney General’s office, told the court on Wednesday the “extreme” crimes warrant “the imposition of a sentence with a penal element, an element of punishment”.

In a statement following the Court of Appeal’s decision, Emma Webber, mother of victim Barnaby Webber, said: “The families now face their own life sentence of ensuring the monster that is Valdo Calocane becomes the next Ian Brady or Fred West and is never released.”

Speaking outside the Royal Courts of Justice following the hearing last week, Dr Sanjoy Kumar, father of Ms O’Malley-Kumar, said: “Valdo Calocane murdered our children and Ian Coates, and it’s very, very hard for all of us in this process when what we should be doing is grieving for our children, but we are here instead fighting for them.

“But we will fight. We will fight all of the organisations that failed us, and what is becoming abundantly clear is the long list of people and organisations that failed us.

But Peter Joyce KC, for Calocane, said none of the offences would have been committed “but for the psychosis”, and imposing a hybrid order would mean he would be “punished for being mentally ill”.

