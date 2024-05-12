Happy Valley’s Amit Shah reflects on ‘rewarding’ experience of Bafta-nominated drama

Happy Valley’s Bafta-nominated star Amit Shah has reflected on how “rewarding” working on the hit BBC series was for him.

Written and created by Sally Wainwright, the crime drama received six nominations in Sunday’s (12 May) ceremony.

The actor, 43, stars as pharmacist Faisal Bhatti, who secretly dispenses medication without prescriptions to some customers.

Shah told The Independent his most memorable experience on set was working with Wainwright.

“Every day I was on set with Sally Wainwright was just the most memorable experience and so rewarding as an actor. She’s the most beautiful writer... she’s so detailed in everything she does and so collaborative,” he said.