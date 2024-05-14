Watch: Chaos descends as brawl breaks out between politicians in Georgia parliament

A brawl broke out in Georgia's parliament on Tuesday, 14 May, as politicians to approve the third and final reading of a bill on "foreign agents" that has caused a political crisis.

The legislation, which has caused weeks of mass protests, would require media and non-commercial organisations to register as being under foreign influence if they receive more than 20 per cent of their budget from abroad.

Critics believe it is a threat to democratic freedoms and Georgia’s aspirations to join the European Union.