Protests break out in Georgia over controversial ‘foreign agents’ bill

Protests have erupted in Georgia over a controversial “foreign agents” bill backed by the country's ruling party.

Critics have said the draft law, which would require organisations receiving more than 20 per cent of their funding from overseas to register as “foreign agents” or face fines, represents an authoritarian shift in the country.

Police clashed with protesters outside the Georgian parliament on Tuesday (7 March) after politicians gave their initial backing to the law, with teargas, a water cannon, and stun grenades used to break up crowds.

It follows a brawl that broke out in parliament over the bill.

