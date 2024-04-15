An opposition MP punched a colleague in Georgia’s parliament on Monday, 15 April, during a parliamentary debate about a controversial bill.

Scuffled erupted inside during the discussion of a law calling for media and non-commercial organisations to register as being under foreign influence if they receive more than 20 per cent of their budget from abroad.

Mamuka Mdinaradze, head of the Georgian Dream Party fraction, was punched in the face by MP Alexander Elisashvili, accusing his colleague of being pro-Russian.

Fights also broke out during discussions of the law last year.