Kaley Cuoco reveals what she has learnt since becoming a mother

Kaley Cuoco says she has learnt to not “take things personally” since becoming a mother.

The Big Bang Theory star, 38, shares her young daughter Matilda with fellow actor Tom Pelphrey.

Whatever a one-year-old wants, they want,” Cuoco said, when asked what she has learnt about motherhood.

“Don’t take it personally when they want ‘Dada’ over ‘Mama’ all day long. Doesn’t mean anything. Don’t take things personally, I learnt that very quickly.”

Cuoco recently celebrated her second Mother’s Day and posted a touching tribute to her daughter.