Jason Kelce mural unveiled on side of Dunkin Donuts after star retires from NFL

Jason Kelce has been honoured with a unique mural following his retirement from the NFL.

The Philadelphia Eagles center recently announced his decision to hang up his boots after 13 seasons and has now been immortalised with a mural on the side of a Dunkin’ Donuts store in Pennsylvania.

His face is set on a colourful backdrop of the Eagles’ midnight green and silver jersey colours mixed with elements of coffee, frosting and sprinkles.

The Dunkin’ store is located in Havertown, roughly nine miles west of Philadelphia.