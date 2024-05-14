Jennette McCurdy let out a blood-curdling scream as she opened a party popper to celebrate the success of her memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died.

The writer and filmmaker, 31, marked her book spending 80 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller list with a video of her creation to a confetti cannon.

Footage shows McCurdy sitting in front of a large “80” as she struggles to set off the party popper, admitting it may be a bad idea as she “hates loud noises.”

After it goes off, she is heard screaming loudly before joking: “That’s what my next memoir’s about.”