Coyote photobombs Texas zoo’s observation camera

A curious coyote photobombed an observation camera at the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas, knocking the device over.

The animals are prevalent in the state and can sometimes be found in urban and suburban neighborhoods, according to Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.

"We tried to get a video of our coyotes … but Walker had other plans," the zoo said on their Facebook page.

The clip delighted the zoo's social media followers, with one joking: "They’re very aware of their surroundings."