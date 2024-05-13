The Traitors’ winner Harry reveals what he’s spent prize money on

The Traitors winner Harry Clark has opened up on what he spent his £95,150 prize on.

The former British Army engineer, 23, won the BBC game show after deceiving his friend Mollie Pearce into thinking he was a fellow faithful.

He had asked host Claudia Winkleman to be selected to be a traitor.

Speaking at the TV Baftas red carpet on Sunday, 12 May, alongside fellow traitor Paul Gorton, Clark said he hadn't spent much of the winnings but had helped family members with their debts.