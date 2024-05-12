Bafta nominee Steve Coogan has opened up on what it was like to play Jimmy Saville and the controversy surrounding his role.

The actor, known for portraying the comedy character Alan Partridge, is nominated in the leading actor category for his portrayal of the serial sex offender in BBC’s The Reckoning.

Speaking on the red carpet at the star-studded event on Sunday (12 May), Coogan said: “The role I played was quite a difficult one and it was quite controversial and there was a lot of opposition to it when it was announced.

“It was fraught with pitfalls.”