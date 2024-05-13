Viral photo shows baby left on floor during Taylor Swift concert in Paris

Taylor Swift fans have been left outraged after seeing a viral image of a baby on the ground during one of the singer’s Eras Tour concerts in Paris.

X user @jacnights13 shared a photo on Friday 10 May which appears to show the infant asleep on a purple coat in the standing section of Swift’s show at the La Défense Arena.

An unidentified person could be seen standing over the baby, but it’s unclear whether they were the parent or guardian.

The photo quickly went viral and fans replied with their shock over the “upsetting” picture.

The Independent has contacted the Paris La Défense Arena for comment.