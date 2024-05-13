The Duchess of Sussex paid a special tribute to the late Princess Diana during her visit to Nigeria this weekend.

Harry and Meghan met with key figures, attended charity events and celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games during a three-day visit to the west African nation.

As the pair met with military families in Abuja, Meghan wore a necklace featuring a delicate diamond cross on a gold chain.

The piece of jewellery once belonged to Diana, before Harry gifted it to his wife.

Meghan paired the necklace with a white dress during the reception, which took place on Saturday night (11 May).