David Beckham has revealed how he and his wife Victoria got emotional when they watched their Netflix documentary back.

The four-part series, released in 2023, charts Beckham's rise to football stardom and includes details of their relationship.

Appearing on the latest edition of the SmartLess podcast, David admitted that watching the documentary back was emotional for both him and Victoria, saying he doesn't know how they "got through the last 27 years."

"When you're with someone for that amount of time, of course you have your ups and downs, everybody knows that and at the end of the day we were lucky because we had each other at those moments," Beckham said.