Fire engulfs 5,000-gallon oil tanker in Texas city as residents ordered to evacuate

A 5,000-gallon diesel tanker truck caught fire in a neighbourhood in DeSoto, Texas, on Friday 7 June.

Firefighters battled the fire with water and foam to contain it and let it burn out under controlled conditions, according to the local fire department.

Footage shows the tanker engulfed in flames in the middle of the road.

ABC News affiliate WFAA reported a number of residents were told to evacuate while the fire raged and clean-up operations began.

Desoto Fire Department says no other cars were involved and the driver of the tanker was not injured.