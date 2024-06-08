Politician mistakenly joins council video call whilst sitting on the toilet

Watch the moment a former mayor of Rio de Janeiro was caught sitting on the toilet during an online city hall meeting.

Cesar Maia, 78, joined other Brazilian councillors for the session remotely on Wednesday 5 June.

Bizarre footage of the meeting, which has been shared across social media, shows Mr Maia sitting in his bathroom with his trousers around his ankles.

The three-time mayor of Rio quickly appeared to realise he was showing more than intended - and grabbed his device, bringing the camera back up.

Session leader Pablo Mello, sitting in the council chamber, appeared amused by the situation as he asked Mr Maia to turn his camera off.