Jiu-jitsu gym employee, 18, chokes attacker until unconscious

Watch the moment an 18-year-old jiu-jitsu blue belt fends off an attacker at the gym.

Gavin “G” Archer was working at 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu on Illinois Street, Indianapolis, when he noticed a man he believed was looking into cars in the parking lot.

CCTV footage shows the teenager opening the door to the gym and confronting him, before the pair begin to fight.

Mr Archer is seen using a judo throw to take the man to the ground.

He also uses his training to stop strikes, before choking the man unconscious.

According to local reports, a police report was filed with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Mr Archer plans to file charges on the man for starting the attack.