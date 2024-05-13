Clive Myrie offers advice for young journalists breaking into industry

Clive Myrie has offered some words of advice for young people looking to break into the news industry.

The journalist became the broadcaster’s foreign correspondent in 1996, and has reported from more than 80 countries before presenting BBC News at Ten.

Young journalists must “keep pushing,” Myrie told The Independent at Sunday’s TV Baftas, as “It’s a really difficult industry to get into these days.”

“When I started there weren’t as many courses, as many opportunities to break in... You’ve got to be more determined now, more willing to push yourself.

“If you get knocked back - get up, start again.”