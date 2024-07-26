Woman and two children rescued as car falls from bridge in Italy

A woman and two children have been rescued after their car fell from a bridge in Italy.

Firefighters used a crane to recover the vehicle from the water in Genoa, while all three people were airlifted to safety.

A video shared by Italy’s fire and rescue service, Vigili del Fuoco, shows the moment the car was pulled from the water.

The incident happened in the San Colombano Certenoli comune, located to the east of Genoa.

Firefighters confirmed they had contained the spillage of oils into the water before pulling the car out.