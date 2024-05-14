Euphoria: Zendaya provides update on season three

Zendaya has provided an update on season three of Euphoria.

In a new interview with Vogue Australia, the actor, 27, opened up about the delayed third series of the hit HBO series in which she plays troubled teenager Rue Bennett.

“I’m a firm believer that the right thing will happen at the right time… Things are meant to be the way they’re meant to be. I can’t speed things up, slow things down,” she said.

Zendaya went on to explain that she hasn’t been working recently, which she admitted has been “tough”.