Monkey discovered in Wolverhampton conservatory finds forever home

A monkey who bizarrely turned up in a conservatory in Wolverhampton has found his forever home at Monkey World in Dorset.

The wayward marmoset was spotted in a woman’s garden before he mysteriously found his way into her home.

Despite giving the homeowner a fright, Marcel quickly won over volunteers at Wings and Paws Rescue - who looked after him until he could be re-homed.

Remarkably friendly, Marcel’s nature led rescuers to suspect that he had once been a pet, potentially abandoned or set free into the wild.

He will receive top-notch care at Monkey World and once settled, he will be introduced to his new companions.