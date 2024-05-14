A twin who saved her sister from a crocodile attack has described being honoured with a King’s Gallantry Medal as a “silver lining” after their ordeal.

Georgia Laurie, from Sandhurst in Berkshire, will receive the bravery honour on the King’s first Civilian Gallantry List.

The 31-year-old punched the reptile in the face when it attacked her twin Melissa while they were in Mexico in June 2021.

Georgia said of the honour: “It’s an absolute privilege... it’s not every day you can say you’ve been given a King’s Gallantry Medal.

“It’s been a long period of darkness... but I do feel like things are getting better.”