Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh has opened up about being sexually assaulted as a child.

The TV presenter made the admission while presenting the documentary Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile, which airs on ITV on Tuesday (18 January).

For the documentary, Singh spoke to Lisa Phillips, who was one of the young girls targeted by the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein died in prison in 2019.

“Speaking to Lisa brought up something that happened to me when I was 12,” Singh said.

“It happened once – and that person is dead – and so I have an understanding of what it’s like and why you would never want to speak of it again.”

Phillips is one of the accusers to have claimed to have met Prince Andrew through Epstein, saying in 2020 that he asked her if she “would like to meet a prince” before briefly introducing her to the royal.

Prince Andrew was last week stripped of his military titles following news that a civil sexual abuse case involving him would move to trial.

The lawsuit is being brought by Virginia Giuffre, who alleges that she was forced to have sex with Epstein’s friends – including the Duke of York – when she was 17.

Prince Andrew strongly denies the allegations against him.

Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile airs Tuesday 18 January at 9pm on ITV.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.