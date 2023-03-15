Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Regé-Jean Page has confessed that he and Bridgerton co-star Phoebe Dynevor’s on-screen sex scenes were not as romantic as they may have appeared.

The two starred as strangers who mutually use each other to avoid the courting season and eventually become lovers in the debut series of Netflix’s hit romance, which is set in England’s Regency era.

To fan dismay, Page left the show after its first season.

However, during a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 32-year-old British-Zimbabwean actor was asked to reveal some secrets from the show.

“Phoebe and I had horrendous coffee breath the whole way through,” Page told the host.

“We made a pact early on. It’s one of the things that you do [as an actor]; you approach other actors and say, ‘Hey, the scene is after lunch. What are our rules? Are we no onions? Are we no garlic? Do we have to get the coffee in early?’” he explained.

“And then we both were like, ‘Actually, I really like coffee, so I don’t mind that on you.’ Thank God! So we had a coffee safe space the whole way through that show.”

Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in the eighth episode of ‘Bridgerton’s’ first season (LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX)

While Page’s early exit took many by surprise, he recently explained that his reason for leaving is “much simpler” than others may have speculated.

“I signed up to do a job and I did the job and then I did some other jobs. That’s it. That’s the story,” he explained. “I wish it was more glamorous than that.”

Page continued: “[After] we finished the story, the temptation would be to roll with the distractions and go, ‘Oh, well, the story went really well so we can kind of change this up and make some other stuff up, I guess.’

“That was never what we’d signed up to do.”

Season three of Bridgerton is expected to be released later in 2023.