Resident Evil actor Lance Reddick shared a message to fans of the cancelled Netflix show.

It was announced last week that the streaming service had swung the axe on the videogame adaptation after just one season.

A contingent of fans were left upset by the decision, and shared messages of sadness on social media. Reddick, who called out the “haters and the trolls”, shared a video addressing the cancellation.

“I want to do this video because I wanted to do some acknowledgments and some thank yous,” he said in the clip shared on Twitter.

“As all of you are well aware by now, our show Resident Evil on Netflix has been cancelled. And the haters and the trolls notwithstanding, I want to give a special thank you to all the fans who watched the show, got what we were doing, and really loved it because there are a hell of a lot of you.”

Reddick praised his co-stars Ella Balinska, Siena Agudong, Paola Nuñez, Tamara Smart and Adeline Rudolph, adding: “We worked our asses off. We had a great time. And we made a helluva show. Thank you, onward and upward.”

The actor’s previou TV credicts include The Wire, Fringe and Lost.