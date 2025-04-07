Real Housewives of Atlanta airs ‘revenge porn’ incident that led to Kenya Moore’s exit
Moore was expected to star throughout season 16 before she was indefinitely suspended
The Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers have finally been clued into Kenya Moore’s “revenge porn” stunt that led to her unceremonious exit from season 16.
Moore, 54, who’s starred on Bravo’s hit reality series since 2012, was originally set to appear throughout the current season. However, last summer, reports emerged that she had been let go from production following an incident with RHOA newcomer Brit Eady.
Now, months later, fans have finally been shown a scene of the altercation between Moore and Eady that led to the former’s indefinite suspension from the show.
On Sunday’s episode five, titled “About Last Night,” Moore celebrated the grand opening of her hair spa with longtime co-stars Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Drew Sidora, and new castmates Eady, Shamea Morton, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley in attendance.
Upon arrival, Eady, who had sparred with Moore earlier in the season, attempted to make peace by gifting her a bouquet of flowers. Moore, however, rejected her apology, leaving Eady to bow out of the event early.
In Eady’s absence, Moore proceeded to slam her and accuse her of “looking for a moment,” saying: “I’m gonna pay you dust.”
Moore then brought out a poster board with the words “Who Is This Ho?” across the top. Below were explicit images of Eady — which were blurred out — that she said she obtained with the help of an investigator.
Reacting in horror and shock, the other women told Moore she had gone “too far” before walking out.
Speaking to producers outside the spa, Williams, who has filmed with Moore for years, said: “I want to just take my mic off. You can just act like I was never at this event.”
Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days
New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled
Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days
New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled
In a later piece-to-camera, Williams admitted she was “mortified” by Moore’s behavior. “I didn’t want to stand there and seem like I was in agreement. I don’t support this,” she said.
“I wasn’t there, I didn’t see what happened,” Bailey said to Moore of her beef with Eady. “I’m getting to know Brit, but I know you,” Bailey said. “I really hate that you let that [end] this way. I think you’re bigger than this, and I think you're better than this.”
“I am,” Moore acknowledged. “I’m glad everybody came, and I love you,” she said, adding: “I’m not gonna tolerate people blatantly disrespecting me anymore.”
The episode ended with a title card that read: “Based on Kenya’s behavior, the decision was made to cease filming with her this season.”
The Independent has contacted Moore’s representatives for comment.
After rumors began circulating last June of Moore’s “revenge porn” stunt, she defended herself on X, writing at the time: “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments