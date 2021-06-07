Richard Ayoade had his work cut out for him at this year’s TV Baftas – with most nominees attending the Covid-secure ceremony by video link, and only a tiny audience witnessing proceedings in person.

The event – which took place last night (6 June) – was the latest in a long list of awards ceremonies that have been affected by the pandemic, with many feeling the absence of the usual excitement and buzz at the recent Oscars and Golden Globes.

Comedian Ayoade hosted this year’s British Academy Television Awards, and he joked about the awkwardness of it all himself, saying in his opening speech: “In just two weeks, the national lockdown may be lifted, but why wait until then to have this show? I like things with no atmosphere.”

As the audience laughed and clapped, he replied: “Thank you, it’s good to wait three minutes to show any signs of appreciation.”

It is thought that technical difficulties led to a delay in the connection with the virtual audience.

Ayoade then joked that the virtual audience “differ from actual members of the public in that they may well watch this all the way through”.

Michaela Coel and Paul Mescal took home some of the top prizes at the awards.

Coel was at the ceremony to accept the award for Best Mini-Series, and took time to thank the crew members who worked on I May Destroy You. Later, she won the coveted Leading Actress award, offering shout-outs to her fellow nominees including Normal People’s Daisy Edgar Jones and I Hate Suzie’s Billie Piper.

Charlie Cooper took home the award for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme, for his role in This Country, while Aimee Lou Wood won Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for Sex Education.

You can find the full list of winners here and talking points from the evening here.