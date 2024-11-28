Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

GK Barry and Richard Coles have once again captivated viewers with their surprising conversation topics in the I’m a Celeb camp.

Since entering the jungle, the influencer, 25, and former vicar, 62, have discussed a range of subjects including religious camps, sex before marriage and Coles’ experience of being a gay reverend.

Barry continued to entertain fans by asking the vicar another niche question on Wednesday night’s (27 November) installment of the ITV series.

“Do you wish that you could go and watch your funeral just to see what people say?” the influencer asked, to which Coles replied: “My funeral at the moment is coming in at 17 hours.”

Discussing funeral arrangements, Barry said she was “very against having a quiche at a wake” and revealed she wants “Staying Alive” by the Bee Gees playing as her casket enters the church.

Reflecting on Coles’ own funeral demands, Barry said: “Rev wants a funeral that lasts 17 hours, feels excessive but I do understand. I’ll be there, I hope I’ll at least be in the sixth row.”

Meanwhile, the reverend reciprocated Barry’s fondness of him, saying: “She [Barry] just makes me laugh all the time and I think we’re on each other’s wavelength.”

open image in gallery GK Barry and Reverend Richard Coles chatting on ‘I’m a Celeb’ ( ITV )

The duo’s conversation quickly changed topics, with the influencer asking Coles whether he thought his frontal lobe was fully developed.

Coles joked that his brain was so developed his frontal lobe was sticking out of his head like a pair of breasts before disclosing that his own nipples are “concave”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“Never thought I’d hear Rev Richard say ‘resting nipple position,’” one surprised viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

“If Rev Richard was my vicar, I’d go to church every day and I’m an Atheist,” another fan added.

Others praised Barry and Coles’ candid chatter, with one person writing: “We truly need their own podcast when they talk about what they do when they wake up, their favourite takeaways/what shows they like.”

open image in gallery Coles and Oti Mabuse on ‘Im a Celeb’ ( ITV )

Earlier this week, I’m a Celeb viewers were left similarily shocked by another risqué chat between Barry and Rev Richard.

Barry, who earlier in the series opened up about her sexuality and coming out, recalled going to a religious camp when she was younger and being told not to have sex before marriage.

She said that even at 13, she thought: “Well, that’s not gonna happen. I see my future and it involves scissoring.” Coles then asked Barry what “scissoring” is.

She chose not to explain the sexual act in detail, but did inform him that it was “something lesbians do”.

He then started making jokes about the “sizzling scissoring sisterhood”, and the pair collapsed into laughter.

New episodes of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! air on ITV1 and ITVX every night at 9pm.