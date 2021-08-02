Richard Hammond has responded to claims that he is banned from appearing on Jeremy Clarkson’s latest Amazon series, Clarkson’s Farm.

The pair host car-themed series The Grand Tour together, alongside long-term collaborator James May.

Clarkson’s Farm, meanwhile, follows the former Top Gear host as he attempts to run a farm.

When asked by a fan on Twitter whether Hammond and May would cameo on the series, Clarkson replied: “Not in a million years.”

During an appearance on the ITV talk show This Morning, Hammond was asked about the supposed ban.

“I read that!” he exclaimed. “And I was... oh.”

“I mean, I love the show,” he added. “The key thing about the show, and you can tell when you watch it, is that it is a genuine passion. It’s not for effect and it’s not just for telly. It’s genuinely something he wanted to get to grips with, and that’s fantastic. That shines through. It wouldn’t be as convincing and as entertaining as it is if it weren’t true. That’s what’s at the heart of it.”

According to May, the three Grand Tour presenters see the chance to front their own solo projects as a means of “[keeping] ourselves occupied as we get older”.

The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm can be streamed now on Amazon Prime Video.