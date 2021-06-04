Good Morning Britain hosts Richard Madeley and Cat Deeley had an awkward exchange on television on Thursday morning when he jokingly called his colleague an “awful” presenter.

Deeley burst into laughter and did not seem to mind the jibe.

The 65-year-old host, who is currently filling in after Piers Morgan exited GMB, said: “You and me are doing the same thing here, we’re both guest presenters.”

“It’s all the fun with none of the responsibility,” he said.

“Exactly!” Deeley responded. “I can’t believe they’ve let me do it all week. I thought I’d get the heave-ho on Monday.”

“So did I! I watched the show and it was awful!” Madeley said while attempting a joke at Deeley’s episode for Lorraine Kelly.

Madeley also claimed that Morgan was already planning a two-month break from GMB before quitting the show in March.

Richard Madeley jokes Cat Deeley is an 'awful presenter' (ITV/ Good Morning Britain)

The Richard and Judy star, who has been hosting the ITV daytime show this week, told co-host Charlotte Hawkins that he’d originally been booked to stand in for Morgan in April and May of this year, but that the plan “went west” following Morgan’s departure.

“I was due to come back in April and May because Piers was going to America, so I would’ve been sitting alongside you quite a lot then, but all that went west,” he said.

“So here I am.”

Madeley has previously said he would consider replacing Morgan as Good Morning Britain’s host, saying: “If the phone went and they said, ‘would you come in and talk?’, of course I would talk to them. It would be bonkers not to.”