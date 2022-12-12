Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Richard Madeley suffered a fall moments before presenting Good Morning Britain.

The broadcaster co-hosted the ITV1 breakfast show, which was live from Whiston Hospital in Merseyside on Monday (12 December).

Upon arriving at the hospital, though, Madeley got out of the car and slipped over due to the snow.

“I fell over this morning getting out of the car,” the host told viewers.

His co-host, Kate Garraway, added: “It was very tense.”

Despite worrying those around him, Madeley appeared to have no injuries.

The hosts were in Whiston Hospital to shine a light on the hard-working efforts made by NHS workers.

Throughout the broadcast, both Madeley and Garraway visited different departments to see them in action.

They said that staff had told them they had just had one of their most “challenging” weekends ever due to business.

Madeley was recently chastised by GMB viewers after making an “absolutely wrong” claim about dentists.

Last month, the presenter claimed that he was told NHS dentists were unable to perform tooth extractions.

Richard Madeley says he fell over before presenting‘GMB’ (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Susanna Reid, who pre-empted a backlash from angry viewers, replied: “Oh, what’s that sound I hear? Oh yes, it’s all the NHS dentists getting in touch with the programme to say that that is absolutely wrong.”

Due to heavy snow, UK airports have been forced to shut with motorists urged not to travel by National Highways.