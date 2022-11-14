Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Richard Madeley cracked a few jokes about Matt Hancock’s scorpion sting on I’m a Celebrity during today’s (Monday 14 November) episode of Good Morning Britain.

The MP for West Suffolk and former health secretary has been taking on Bushtucker Trials in the jungle ever since his arrival last week.

However, in Sunday night’s episode (13 November) of the popular ITV programme, Hancock suffered a sting on his hand while fetching logs with his fellow campmates.

“Ouch, f***! That really hurts!” he shouted. “I’ve got no splinter. Ow, that really hurts… it’s like I must have been bitten by something. Oh yeah! Wow, look at that a scorpion. I’ve been stung by a scorpion.”

While it was confirmed by medics that Hancock was “absolutely fine”, he shared that the sting felt like “two times a bee sting”.

On Monday’s (14 November) edition of Good Morning Britain, show host Madeley made reference to the much-discussed moment.

While recapping events from the episode, Madeley suggested that the scorpion, and not Hancock, was deserving of medical care too.

“The scorpion is expected to make a full recovery,” he quipped to co-host Susanna Reid, before later adding: “The scorpion is now getting an agent.”

Richard Madeley and Matt Hancock (ITV)

Madeley is not the only one who saw the humorous side of Hancock’s run-in with the insect. At the time of the injury, I’m a Celebrity contestant Boy George commented through stifled giggles: “Of all the people that could get stung by a scorpion. I mean, I’m not laughing...”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The Culture Club singer has been one of the more resistant stars to accept Hancock into the camp. After explaining that his mother has been in hospital during the Covid lockdown, Boy George shared his conflicting feelings about having to welcome Hancock into the fold.

“I was tweeting Greenwich hospital going, ‘Please look after my mum.’ I used my name, I was like, ‘Please look after my mum.’ And they did, she was fine… I feel like, I don’t want to be sitting here like I’m having fun with him,” he told Scarlette Douglas.

I’m a Celebrity continues on ITV tonight at 9pm.