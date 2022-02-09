Richard Madeley has poked fun at his wife Judy Finnigan following Anne Marie’s stage fall during last night’s Brit Awards ceremony.

Finnigan suffered a notorious on-stage mishap of her own at the National Television Awards in 2001.

While accepting an award with her husband and Richard and Judy co-host Madeley, Finnigan’s top came open, revealing her bra to the audience and TV cameras.

Speaking this morning on Good Morning Britain, Madeley took the opportunity to bring up the incident while discussing last night’s Brits.

Midway through performing her song “Don’t Play” at the event, Anne Marie fell over on stage. Fans hailed her ability to keep singing despite the awkward tumble, however, and the singer managed to laugh it off in comments made afterwards.

“At least she didn’t show her bra,” joked Madeley during Wednesday’s episode (9 February) of GMB.

After co-host Susanna Reid asked him to “explain”, he took the opportunity to revisit the incident.

“Before we went to the awards, Judy said ‘I haven’t brought my matching bra. Oh well, no one is going to know’,” said Madeley. “We won the award and went on stage but the clasp on her top popped open.”

After Reid asked whether Finnigan would mind him “bringing this back up on national television”, Madeley responded: “She’s written about it loads of times. She’s over it now.”

