Richard Madeley has claimed that Piers Morgan was already planning a two-month break from Good Morning Britain before quitting the show in March.

The Richard and Judy star has been hosting the ITV daytime show this week, and revealed on Thursday morning’s episode (3 June) that Morgan had intended to take a break from GMB to travel to the US.

Morgan ended up leaving the show for good following public backlash to comments he made about Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Madeley told co-host Charlotte Hawkins that he’d originally been booked to stand in for Morgan in April and May of this year, but that the plan “went west” following Morgan’s departure.

“I was due to come back in April and May because Piers was going to America, so I would’ve been sitting alongside you quite a lot then, but all that went west,” he said.

“So here I am.”

Madeley has previously said that he would consider replacing Morgan as Good Morning Britain’s host, saying: “If the phone went and they said, ‘would you come in and talk?’, of course I would talk to them. It would be bonkers not to.”

Meanwhile, viewers couldn’t help but compare Madeley to Alan Partridge after he made “unbelievable” comments about Covid-19 while presenting on Thursday.