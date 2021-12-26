Richard Osman says his addiction to food is ‘identical’ to drugs and alcohol

TV presenter opened up about his longstanding issues with food

Annabel Nugent
Sunday 26 December 2021 09:59
Comments
Pointless goes meta as Alexander Armstrong is pointless answer

Richard Osman has opened up about his addiction to food on Desert Island Discs.

The TV personality and author spoke about his struggle with food during his appearance on the BBC Radio programme today (26 December).

He said that food addiction is “identical” to alcohol and drug addiction, but that it does not have the same “doomed glamour”.

“The secrecy of consuming these things, the shame behind it [is the same],” said the Pointless co-presenter.

“If an alcoholic came to my house they would be shocked to see bottles of gin and bottles of wine, completely untouched,” Osman said. “Because an alcoholic couldn’t have that in their house.

Recommended

“And if I came to your house and there were crisps or chocolate bars untouched in the fridge, I’d be like, ‘What? How are they untouched?’ – if I’m going through an episode.”

He added: “And food is a tricky one, because booze and drugs you can just give up. [It is] unbelievably difficult but [with] a zero tolerance policy.

“Whereas if you’re addicted to food or to love or all these things that are sustaining, you do still have to have them, and so it’s quite a hard one to work your way out of.”

(PA)

Osman recalled going to therapy in his thirties to help with his food addiction. The presenter said he believes that he will struggle with these issues for the rest of his life.

He said: “I’m either controlling it or not controlling it at any given time, and these days I control it more often than I don’t, but it’s actually quite hard and sometimes you do slip, but I try my best and I certainly have no shame about it now.”

Osman encouraged those listening who may “overeat” to address the issue and “face it head on”.

Recommended

“That’s a difficult journey and it doesn’t come naturally to me, but the more I try it, the happier I get,” said the presenter.

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this piece, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. You can visit their website here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in