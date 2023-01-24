Rick and Morty co-creator dropped by Adult Swim following domestic violence charges

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adult Swim, the network behind Rick and Morty, announced it is severing ties with the series’ co-creator, Justin Roiland.

The decision comes weeks after it was reported that Roiland faces domestic violence charges in connection with a 2020 incident.

Roiland pleaded not guilty to both charges in October 2020, according to Orange County Superior records.

“Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” a spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday (24 January), per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Independent has contacted Roiland’s representatives for comment.

A criminal complaint seen by NBC News reportedly showed Roiland charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. The charges were filed by a woman Roiland had apparently been dating at the time.

Roiland’s attorney T Edward Welbourn previously said that media coverage of the case has been “inaccurate”.

Rick Sanchez in the season six premiere of ‘Rick and Morty’ (Adult Swim)

“To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the district attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence,” he said in a statement.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Roiland is currently free after posting bond on 13 August 2020 for $50,000 (£40,900). He was arraigned in October that year.

THR cites sources who say Rick and Morty is set to continue, with Roiland’s voice roles as the titular characters to be re-cast.

The series first premiered in 2013 and in 2018, it was renewed by Adult Swim for an additional 70 episodes. It recently aired its sixth season in December 2022.

Roiland is also the co-creator of Hulu’s animated sci-fi Solar Opposites, on which he also voices the main character Korvo. Roiland has also voiced featured characters on Adventure Time, Gravity Falls and Fish Hooks. His other credits include The Simpsons, Robot Chicken, Yo Gabba Gabba! and Community.