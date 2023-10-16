Rick and Morty reveals voice actors replacing Justin Roiland

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rick and Morty has finally revealed the names of the voice actors who are replacing the show’s co-creator Justin Roiland after he was fired over misconduct allegations.

Adult Swim announced it was severing ties with Roiland, 43, earlier this year after it was reported that he was facing domestic violence charges in connection with a 2020 incident, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Last month, the adult cartoon debuted its season seven trailer, which introduced audiences to the two new voices who have taken over Roiland’s titular roles as Rick and Morty in the adult animation.

Unusually, at the time, the series chose to keep the names of both talents confidential until the show’s recent premiere on Sunday (15 October).

During the credits of the first episode in season seven – titled “How Poopy Got His Poop Back” – Ian Cardoni was unveiled as the new voice of grandfather Rick Sanchez with Harry Belden voicing grandson Morty Smith.

Meanwhile, the opening credits omitted the usual “Created by Justin Roiland” and instead only featured the Rick and Morty logo.

Roiland was dropped by the network in January following charges of one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit, according to a criminal complaint seen by NBC News. The charges were filed by a woman Roiland had apparently been dating at the time.

He was dismissed of all charges in March after the Orange County District Attorney’s office announced that there was “insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt”.

Justin Roiland and ‘Rick and Morty’ (Getty Images and Cartoon Network)

“Justice,” Roiland wrote on social media, following the verdict.

“I have always known that these claims were false – and I never had any doubt that this day would come,” he added. “I’m thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process.”

In September, NBC News published a new report featuring nine separate accounts of alleged sexual misconduct on Roiland’s part. The report claimed that Roiland leveraged his affiliation with the show in order to pursue young fans.

A lawyer representing Roiland said the allegations were “false and defamatory”.

Speaking about the multiple allegations facing Roiland for the first time last month, Dan Harmon said he was “ashamed and heartbroken” by his co-creator’s alleged actions.

Rick and Morty follows scientist Rick, who works on dangerous inventions and takes his grandchildren, Morty and Summer, on adventures across the universe.

The popular comedy first premiered in 2013 and in 2018, it was renewed by Adult Swim for an additional 70 episodes. It wrapped its sixth season in December 2022.

New episodes of Rick and Morty debut on Sundays at 11pm on Adult Swim.