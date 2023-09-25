Rick and Morty season 7 trailer debuts new voice actors replacing Justin Roiland

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rick and Morty has debuted its highly anticipated season seven trailer, which showcases the new voice actors replacing the show’s co-creator, Justin Roiland.

The new series teaser, which was released on Monday (25 September), comes months after Roiland, 43, who originally voiced the titular characters, was fired by the show’s network, Adult Swim, due to misconduct allegations.

In the two-minute trailer, fans are introduced to the two new voices who have taken over the roles of Rick and Morty.

“The voices are great,” one fan responded on X/Twitter. Another agreed, saying that were “actually, pleasantly surprised”.

“Thought it was going to be worse, think that we’ll forget in due time,” they added.

Unusually, the network has decided to keep the names of both talents confidential until the show’s premiere date on 15 October.

“We want the show to speak for itself,” an Adult Swim insider told The Hollywood Reporter. “We believe in the strength of the season and our new voices and we want to preserve the viewing experience for fans.”

Adult Swim announced it was severing ties with Roiland earlier this year after it was reported that he was facing domestic violence charges in connection with a 2020 incident, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The criminal complaint seen by NBC News reportedly showed Roiland charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. The charges were filed by a woman Roiland had apparently been dating at the time.

In March, Roiland was dismissed of all charges, after the Orange County District Attorney’s office announced that there was “insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt”.

“Justice,” Roiland wrote on social media, following the verdict.

“I have always known that these claims were false – and I never had any doubt that this day would come,” he added. “I’m thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process.”

Rick and Morty first premiered in 2013 and in 2018, it was renewed by Adult Swim for an additional 70 episodes. It wrapped its sixth season in December 2022.

Roiland is also the co-creator of Hulu’s animated sci-fi Solar Opposites, on which he also voices the main character Korvo. Roiland has also voiced featured characters on Adventure Time, Gravity Falls and Fish Hooks. His other credits include The Simpsons, Robot Chicken, Yo Gabba Gabba! and Community.

Rick and Morty season seven premieres on 15 October on Adult Swim at 11pm.