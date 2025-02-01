Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rick Stein has admitted that he feels “a bit sorry” for TV presenter Gregg Wallace after he was embroiled in a scandal over a number of misconduct complaints.

The Masterchef host has stepped away from his presenting duties while production company Banijay UK investigates claims of alleged misconduct.

TV chef Stein, 78, said what happened to Wallace was “unfortunate” and said it would “affect me terribly” if he found himself in a similar situation, clarifying that he didn’t have “any skeletons in a cupboard”.

Wallace was “just a different personality to me,” he told The Telegraph, adding: “It's sort of unfortunate if you are that sort of person that you can come a bit unstuck.

“I think partly he hadn't really taken on that you can't say certain things now. It's not so much that he was a nasty person.”

Stein said he was lucky because his sons would “instantly” tell him if he said something that was not deemed politically correct. “And if you don't pick up on that, the fact that things change, well that's not very clever,” he added.

“Sometimes you think, 'I can't believe this', and then you think 'well, that's the way it is',” he continued. “There's no point in getting all stroppy about it.

“I feel a bit sorry for him really. But I don't like sleaziness so I'm not saying that (about all of Wallace's behaviour). But he just didn't realise that the wind had changed.”

open image in gallery Rick Stein said he felt ‘a bit sorry’ for Gregg Wallace ( Getty )

Among the figures to speak out over the claims against Wallace was Rod Stewart’s wife, model Penny Lancaster.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

In November, British rock singer Stewart, 80, branded Wallace a “bully” and accused him of “humiliating” Lancaster while she appeared on a series of Celebrity Masterchef.

In an appearance on Loose Women the following week, Lancaster claimed that she was both witness to and victim of “some of the bullying and harassment behaviour” of the TV host.

“I really feel that he used his position of power to, I believe, intimidate and cause distress to a lot of people on set,” she said.

“It’s really unfortunate that someone like him is allowed to get away with that while others stand by and let it happen at the same time. And it’s obvious that a lot of people have come forward.”

Wallace himself apologised in December after suggesting the allegations against him came from “a handful of middle-class women of a certain age”.

“I want to apologise for any offence that I caused with my post yesterday, and any upset I may have caused to a lot of people,” he wrote in an Instagram Story.

”I wasn't in a good head space when I posted it. I've been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone, under siege, yesterday, when I posted it.“

He concluded: “It's obvious to me I need to take some time out while this investigation is under way. I hope you understand and I do hope that you will accept this apology.”

open image in gallery Gregg Wallace on his Instagram account (PA) ( PA Media )

His initial remark was branded “inappropriate” and “misogynistic” by Downing Street representatives.

The most recent series of MasterChef: The Professionals continued to air last year amid allegations against Wallace. However, two MasterChef celebrity Christmas specials were pulled from the BBC's schedule in December 2024.

Food critic Grace Dent will judge the forthcoming 20th series of Celebrity MasterChef alongside Wallace’s longtime co-host John Torode.

open image in gallery Grace Dent will present the next season of ‘Masterchef’ with John Torode ( BBC/PA Wire )

BBC bosses previously said the corporation will not “tolerate behaviour that falls below the standards we expect” and will continue to champion “a culture that is kind, inclusive and respectful”.

A memo sent to staff by the BBC director-general, Tim Davie, and Charlotte Moore, chief content officer, said the corporation would be supporting MasterChef producer Banijay UK in its investigation.

Earlier this month, Banijay UK said in a statement: “It is important to note that MasterChef welfare processes are regularly adapted and strengthened and there are clear protocols to support both crew and contributors.

“These include multiple ways of reporting issues, including anonymously. HR contact details are promoted and contributors are assigned a point of contact on set available to discuss any issues or concerns.”

Additional reporting by Press Association.