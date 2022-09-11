Ricky Gervais appears to respond after Stewart Lee trashes After Life

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Ricky Gervais has appeared to respond to criticism from comedian Stewart Lee of his Netflix series After Life.

The Office creator’s latest comedy-drama premiered its third and final season on the streaming service earlier this year.

In an interview with Rob Brydon for his podcast Brydon &, Lee described After Life as “abysmal”, also branding it “one of the worst things that’s ever been made by a human”.

While Ricky Gervais has yet to explicitly acknowledge the jibe by Lee, he tweeted on Saturday (10 September): “Watch the award-winning, record-breaking #AfterLife Now streaming on Netflix around the world.”

Alongside this message, he shared a clip from the series in which his abrasive character, Tony, calls someone else a “fat, hairy, nosy c**ksucker”.

Gervais also “liked” a number of posts about Lee from his fans, including a post in which someone describes Lee as “never-been-funny”.

Another tweet “liked” by Gervais read: “I don’t even know who Stewart Lee is however, his comments about After Life really makes him look like a sad, bitter individual.”

You can read The Independent’s review of After Life’s third and final season here.

Lee’s new stand-up show, Basic Lee, is playing at London’s Leicester Square Theatre from 16 September until the end of the year, before touring nationwide.

After Life is available to stream on Netflix.