Ricky Gervais appears to respond after Stewart Lee trashes After Life
Lee had described the Netflix series as ‘one of the worst things that’s ever been made by a human’
Ricky Gervais has appeared to respond to criticism from comedian Stewart Lee of his Netflix series After Life.
The Office creator’s latest comedy-drama premiered its third and final season on the streaming service earlier this year.
In an interview with Rob Brydon for his podcast Brydon &, Lee described After Life as “abysmal”, also branding it “one of the worst things that’s ever been made by a human”.
While Ricky Gervais has yet to explicitly acknowledge the jibe by Lee, he tweeted on Saturday (10 September): “Watch the award-winning, record-breaking #AfterLife Now streaming on Netflix around the world.”
Alongside this message, he shared a clip from the series in which his abrasive character, Tony, calls someone else a “fat, hairy, nosy c**ksucker”.
Gervais also “liked” a number of posts about Lee from his fans, including a post in which someone describes Lee as “never-been-funny”.
Another tweet “liked” by Gervais read: “I don’t even know who Stewart Lee is however, his comments about After Life really makes him look like a sad, bitter individual.”
You can read The Independent’s review of After Life’s third and final season here.
Lee’s new stand-up show, Basic Lee, is playing at London’s Leicester Square Theatre from 16 September until the end of the year, before touring nationwide.
After Life is available to stream on Netflix.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies