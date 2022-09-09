Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Comedian Kevin Bridges has divided fans with jokes referencing the Queen following the news of her death.

The Scottish comic performed a show in Glasgow venue OVOHydro on Thursday 8 September, shortly after it was announced Queen Elizabeth II had died in Balmoral, aged 96.

Addressing the cancellation and postponement of several events, including the Mercury Prize, in the wake of the news, Bridges called his gig “the only f***ing show in Britain going ahead this evening”.

“Good evening on this historic evening,” he greeted the crowd, as seen in video footage taken at the show. “This is the 40th time that I have performed at this venue so I’m sure you’ll read about it in all the papers in the morning, on the front page of The Daily Telegraph.”

Talking about his decision to proceed with the stand-up show, Bridges said: “The doors were at 6.30pm and she hung on – it’s what she would have wanted, so welcome.”

He then used the opportunity to criticise the rising energy prices, joking that Prime Minister Liz Truss would use the Queen’s death to “add a zero” onto the £2,500 price cap she announced hours before the news broke.

Continuing to reference the costly energy bills, which many will struggle to afford, Bridges said: “The show is going ahead – she’s not going to be the only old woman to die this winter.”

After reports of the comedian’s jokes surfaced online, many accused him of making them in “poor taste”, while others supported the comic, stating the quips “weren’t that bad”.

Kevin Bridge divides fans with joke about the Queen hours after her death (Brian D Anderson/Shutterstock)

“That Kevin Bridges opening set isn’t even bad. It could’ve been a whole lot worse,” one fan wrote, with another agreeing: “How anybody can be offended by this is beyond me.”

“Watched the Kevin Bridges clip – there’s nothing offensive or controversial about it. All pretty tame really,” another person wrote.

However, one critic argued: “In poor taste to make fun of someone's passing. Especially when she's the longest reigning monarch who gave everything to her country.”

Others called the joke “disgusting”, while one fan stated: “Not sure what’s worse: Kevin Bridges joking about the Queen dying. Or folk laughing at it. Or the fact that I’m meant to be going to see him in a week or so.

“Was looking forward to it, but not sure now.”

The Independent has contacted Bridges for comment.