Ricky Gervais responds to call for him to host the 2023 Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais has responded to the suggestion that he return to host the Golden Globes in 2023.

The comedian and TV star has previously hosted the film awards ceremony five times, in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2020.

Gervais has drawn praise and a fair amount of controversy for his brutal monologues and mid-ceremony jokes, many of which take aim at the celebrity guests in attendence.

On social media, a fan shared a video of Gervais hosting the Globes in 2020, asking followers to retweet the clip “if you wish [that Gervais] would host the Golden Globes again in 2023”.

“F*** that,” Gervais wrote in response to the tweet, alongside a “crying laughing” emoji.

The comment echoes the After Life star’s previous remarks about returning to the Globes.

Back in January, he claimed that he had asked the awards body not to invite him to host the ceremony again.

“It could be the Golden Globes could offer me £10m for 10 minutes work, you know, and I’d be an idiot, I’d be a liar, to say I wouldn’t consider it,” he said.

“But at the moment, given I’ve done it five times, it got better and better for me – I enjoyed them all, but it got better – and I’m planning never to do it again.”

Ricky Gervais hosting the ceremony in 2016 (Getty Images)

This year’s Golden Globe awards were announced by a press release, instead of the usual live ceremony.

The change came after the Globes’s organising body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, was subject to a Hollywood boycott over its diversity and ethics scandal.

The HFPA has been embroiled in controversy since February last year, when a Los Angeles Times exposé accused it of a lack of diversity in its voting membership – at the time, it did not have a single Black member – as well as “ethical lapses” in its business conduct.