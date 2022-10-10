Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Ricky Gervais responds to call for him to host the 2023 Golden Globes

‘The Office’ star has previously hosted the ceremony five times

Louis Chilton
Monday 10 October 2022 09:16
Comments
Ricky Gervais calls out Apple's 'Chinese sweatshops' at Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais has responded to the suggestion that he return to host the Golden Globes in 2023.

The comedian and TV star has previously hosted the film awards ceremony five times, in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2020.

Gervais has drawn praise and a fair amount of controversy for his brutal monologues and mid-ceremony jokes, many of which take aim at the celebrity guests in attendence.

On social media, a fan shared a video of Gervais hosting the Globes in 2020, asking followers to retweet the clip “if you wish [that Gervais] would host the Golden Globes again in 2023”.

“F*** that,” Gervais wrote in response to the tweet, alongside a “crying laughing” emoji.

Recommended

The comment echoes the After Life star’s previous remarks about returning to the Globes.

Back in January, he claimed that he had asked the awards body not to invite him to host the ceremony again.

“It could be the Golden Globes could offer me £10m for 10 minutes work, you know, and I’d be an idiot, I’d be a liar, to say I wouldn’t consider it,” he said.

“But at the moment, given I’ve done it five times, it got better and better for me – I enjoyed them all, but it got better – and I’m planning never to do it again.”

Ricky Gervais hosting the ceremony in 2016

(Getty Images)

This year’s Golden Globe awards were announced by a press release, instead of the usual live ceremony.

Recommended

The change came after the Globes’s organising body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, was subject to a Hollywood boycott over its diversity and ethics scandal.

The HFPA has been embroiled in controversy since February last year, when a Los Angeles Times exposé accused it of a lack of diversity in its voting membership – at the time, it did not have a single Black member – as well as “ethical lapses” in its business conduct.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in