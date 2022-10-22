Ricky Gervais shares fan tweet mocking James Corden after restaurant ban
Gervais has not shied away from criticising Corden before
Ricky Gervais has mocked James Corden over restaurant ban
Ricky Gervais has shared a tweet by a fan that mocks James Corden after news emerged that he was banned from a New York restaurant.
Actor and presenter Corden has come under fire in recent days for allegedly shouting at serving staff in famed Manhattan eatery Balthazar.
Keith McNally, the restaurant’s owner, called Corden out in an Instagram post that described him a “hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man” and claimed he was “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago”.
Following the news, Gervais retweeted a post shared by a Twitter user called Sue.
The post included a clip from Gervais’s Netflix show After Life, in which Diane Morgan’s character Kath asks Gervais’s Tony what his five dream dinner party guests would be.
When Kath says her first one would be Corden, Tony replies: “F*** me.”
The fan captioned the tweet: “James f***ing Corden #AfterLife @rickygervais Worst. Dinner party. Ever.”
The Balthazar ban was short-lived, having already been lifted after Corden called McNally to say sorry.
Gervais has taken aim at Corden many times before, including in his 2022 Golden Globes monologue, when he said: “The world got to see James Corden as a fat pussy. He was also in the movie Cats, but no one saw that.”
Gervais also retweeted a fan who shared a clip of that Golden Globes moment on the platform this week.
