‘I’ve lost all respect for them’: Ricky Gervais makes dig at Piers Morgan over Taliban interview
Morgan interviewed Dr Suhail Shaheen on his show ‘Uncensored’
Ricky Gervais has made a dig at Piers Morgan over the TalkTV presenter’s interview with the Taliban spokesman.
Posting to Twitter on Tuesday 10 May, Morgan revealed that he had sat down and spoken with Dr Suhail Shaheen.
“TONIGHT... EXCLUSIVE… I will interview the official Taliban spokesman,” the controversial broadcaster wrote on Twitter.
The series, titled Uncensored, branded the conversation “unmissable” in a poster promoting the segment.
Responding to a Twitter user who asked “what do you think about @piersmorgan interviewing the taliban tonight? #disgusting?”, comedian Gervais wrote: “I’ve lost all respect for them.”
At the time of writing, his tweet has 47,900 likes.
In the interview, Morgan questioned Shaheen on the state of the Afghan economy and called out his hypocrisy on girls’ education.
Shaheen has appeared on other UK programmes in the past, including Good Morning Britain.
Morgan’s previous guests have included Donald Trump, Sharon Osbourne and Succession actor Brian Cox.
On Sunday (11 May), Steve Coogan, in character as Alan Partridge, made a joke at the expense of Uncensored’s low viewing figures at the Bafta TV Awards.
Coogan’s joke came in the wake of Morgan’s viewing rating slumping just days after the series launched.
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
The first episode of Uncensored, featuring Trump, had a special introduction from Gervais.
The comedian appeared briefly to wish Morgan “good luck” with his new series, adding: “The producers of Piers Morgan’s new show contacted me and asked me if I’d like to be a guest. I said, ‘Definitely not.’”
He added: “They said, ‘Would you mind doing a quick video wishing him luck?’ I said, ‘Do I have to mean it?’ They said, ‘No’. I said, ‘Good luck’.”
Here’s what we discovered after watching TalkTV, which comes from Rupert Murdoch, for one week.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies