Rob Brydon’s extreme reaction to Ken Bruce quitting BBC Radio 2 after 31 years has been getting attention from fans on Twitter.

On Tuesday (17 January), the veteran radio host said that he had decided to step away from the corporation, where he has been employed for 45 years.

Bruce has hosted the 9:30am to 12pm weekday show on BBC Radio 2 since 1990, and became one of the best-loved hosts, in part thanks to PopMaster, a game that tests listeners’ music knowledge.

The presenter will join radio station Greatest Hits in April, and has confirmed he will bring PopMaster with him to his new job.

Comedian Brydon, who has stood in for Bruce many times on his radio show and once even impersonated him for an entire two-and-a-half hours on air, posted: “Devastated to hear @RealKenBruce has decided to leave @BBCRadio2. I ask that people please respect my privacy at this difficult time.”

Many fans commented on the Would I Lie to You host’s tweet, with one writing: “I feel your pain Rob… absolutely gutted!”

“I shed a few tears at the announcement,” posted a second.

“That April Fools Day you sat in for him was so much fun,” added another, referencing the time Brydon impersonated Bruce.

The Greatest Hits Radio Twitter account, meanwhile, replied: “Fear not @RobBrydon Ken’s joining us PopMaster and all from April 3rd!”

Bruce succeeded Sir Terry Wogan as the host of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show in 1985.

Ken Bruce (Lorenzo Agius/BBC)

It is unknown who will replace him, but the BBC said it will make an announcement “at a later date”.

Following Bruce’s announcement, Vanessa Feltz, who previously hosted a show for the station, accused the BBC of “ageism” and suggested it was a contributing factor to the broadcaster’s departure.