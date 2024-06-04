For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Viewers were left “in pieces” as they watched late rugby legend Rob Burrow deliver a poignant final message, in a “heartbreaking” programme about his experience with motor neurone disease (MND).

The Leeds Rhinos player and campaigner died at the age of 41, having been diagnosed with the disease in 2019.

BBC Breakfast released the clip as a preview of the upcoming documentary There’s Only One Rob Burrow.

In his final message, played as part of the show which aired on BBC One and iPlayer, Burrow said: “I hope one day we find a cure and live in a world free of MND. By the time that you watch this I will no longer be here. I am just a lad from Yorkshire who got to live out his dream of playing rugby league.”

Viewers were left moved by the sportsman’s courage as they shared, “I’ve been in pieces watching that documentary, never seen anyone more courageous or unselfish.”

“The most heartbreaking programme made by a most inspiring family led by a giant of a man,” added another person on X/Twitter.

“Heartbreaking. I laughed and cried at this beautiful tribute,” wrote one viewer. “His sense of humour and humility shone through. My thoughts are with his family who have let us into their lives to make us aware of this dreadful disease.”

Others called the show, “One of the most beautiful, inspirational and emotional tributes I have ever watched.”

Watch: Rob Burrow’s final message he wanted fans to see after his death. ( BBC )

In a trailer for the programme, Burrow is seen saying: “As a father of three young children I would never want any family to have to go through what my family have since my diagnosis.

“I hope I have left a mark on the disease. I hope it shows to live in the moment. I hope you find inspiration from the whole story. My final message to you is whatever your personal battle, be brave and face it.

“Every single day is precious. Don’t waste a moment. In a world full of adversity we must still dare to dream. Rob Burrow, over and out.”

Burrow, who played 493 times for Leeds and was capped 15 times for his country, was diagnosed with the illness in December 2019. He spent his final years campaigning for more research into the condition as well as improved care for those suffering from it.

He is survived by his wife, Lindsey Burrow, who said she and his family were all “deeply saddened by the loss”.